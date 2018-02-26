The Nashville Predators bolstered their lineup for the stretch run by acquiring forward Ryan Hartman from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hartman and a 2018 fifth-round pick go to Nashville for a first-round and fourth-round picks in 2018 and prospect Victor Ejdsell -- a 22-year-old playing in Sweden.

One year after scoring 19 goals in his first full season, Hartman -- like many Blackhawks -- took a step back. The 23-year-old had eight goals and 17 assists in 57 games and was a healthy scratch on a number of occasions.

Many thought last season that the Blackhawks had found the agitator that they lost when they traded Andrew Shaw to the Canadiens in June 2016, but Hartman struggled to find his way this season.

Hartman is scheduled to become a restricted free agent after the season.

After having the best record in the West during the regular season last year, the Blackhawks were swept by the Predators in the first round of the playoffs. Their struggles continued this year, with Chicago currently sitting 11 points out of the second wild card.

The Predators are first in the Central Division with 85 points after making a run to the Stanley Cup finals last year.