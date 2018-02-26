Greg Wyshynski and Emily Kaplan break down the Blues' decision to trade Paul Stastny to the Jets. (1:23)

The Winnipeg Jets signaled they are making a run for the Stanley Cup by trading a 2018 first-round pick to the St. Louis Blues for center Paul Stastny.

The Blues also get a fourth-round pick in 2020 and forward prospect Erik Foley. According to reports, St. Louis retains half of Stastny's salary this season.

Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said that the team was very happy to get a veteran center.

"They're just so hard to find," he said.

Maurice added: "(He's) a player that fits our game and how we want to play."

Stastny, who carries a cap hit of $7 million, will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. The Blues explored re-signing the 32-year-old, but the sides didn't reach agreement.

Winnipeg is second in the Central Division with 83 points, while St. Louis has slid to being one point out of the second wild card.

Stastny has 12 goals and 28 assists this year after going for 18 and 22 last year. The son of Hockey Hall of Famer Peter Stastny adds center depth behind Mark Scheifele and is solid at the faceoff dot.

"What he brings to the team is something that's going to be very helpful to us. Can fill a lot of holes," Jets captain Blake Wheeler said. "Great faceoff guy. Great guy in the locker room,"