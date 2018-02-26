With unexpected success in their inaugural season, the Vegas Golden Knights are gearing up for a playoff run. The Golden Knights acquired forward Tomas Tatar from the Red Wings at the trade deadline.
Detroit gets a 2018 first-round pick, a 2019 second-rounder and a 2021 third-round pick for the 27-year-old, who is under contract for three seasons after this year with a salary-cap hit of $5.3 million per season.
Tatar has 16 goals and 12 assists in 62 games this season.
The expansion Golden Knights have the best record in the West with 86 points.