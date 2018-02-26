Two teams having surprising seasons for different reasons made a trade before Monday's deadline -- the disappointing Edmonton Oilers shipping forward Patrick Maroon to the upstart New Jersey Devils.

The Oilers receive a third-round draft pick in 2019 and prospect J.D. Dudek.

After making a run to the second round last season, the Oilers were a popular choice to make the Stanley Cup Final this season, but they are 15 points out of the second wild-card spot. The rebuilding Devils, on the other hand, are in the first wild-card spot in the East and added forward Michael Grabner from the Rangers.

Maroon had a breakout season in 2016-17, his first full campaign with the Oilers after being acquired in a trade from the Anaheim Ducks. He set a career high in goals with 27.

He isn't on pace to match that goal scoring, but he could post his first 20-goal, 20-assist campaign. He has 14 goals and 16 assists this season.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound winger offers size on an attacking line and can serve as an economic rental for a playoff push, as he will be an unrestricted free agent after the season and carries a $1.5 million cap hit in 2017-18.