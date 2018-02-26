The Anaheim Ducks have signed center and Canadian captain Chris Kelly to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Kelly helped Canada to a bronze medal at the Pyeongchang -- scoring the game-winning goal in the third-place match -- after the team was upset by Germany in the semifinals. He posted two goals and one assist during the Olympic tournament.

He appeared in 82 games for the Ottawa Senators in 2016-17, posting five goals and seven assists.

The 37-year-old won a Stanley Cup title with the Boston Bruins in 2010-11.