Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray has been diagnosed with a concussion after taking a shot to the head in practice on Monday, coach Mike Sullivan said.

Murray left the practice early after being hit by an Olli Maatta shot.

Murray, 23, was away from the team in January after the death of his father. He also missed seven games earlier in the season with a lower-body injury.

Murray, who has won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins, is 23-13-2 this season with a 2.82 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

The Penguins will have to move forward with Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry. Jarry filled in for Murray this season and went 10-4-2 with a 2.58 GAA and .916 save percentage, but he had been reassigned to the AHL after a few rough outings. DeSmith was called up Monday. He has appeared in seven games and is 3-3-0 with a 2.24 GAA and .926 save percentage.

After a slow start, the Penguins have worked their way toward the top of the Metropolitan Division with 76 points.