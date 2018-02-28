VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Canucks have signed defenseman Alex Biega to a two-year extension worth an average annual value of $825,000.

The 29-year-old has six assists in 31 games this season. Biega has one goal and 16 assists in 125 NHL games, all with Vancouver.

He leads the Canucks with 3.1 hits per game and ranks sixth in blocks per game with 1.4.

"Alex has an incredible work ethic and is always prepared," general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. "He sets an example for our younger players to follow. We're pleased to have Alex as part of our team moving forward."

The Canucks have inked Alex Biega to a two-year contract extension. Gregg Forwerck/NHLI/Getty Images

Biega has played 348 AHL games with Utica, Rochester and Portland. The defenseman captained the Utica Comets during the 2015-16 season and served as alternate captain the prior year.

He was drafted by Buffalo in the fifth round of the 2006 draft.