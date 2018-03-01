New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider will be activated off injured reserve Thursday after missing 16 games with groin and hip injuries, coach John Hynes said.

Schneider, who hasn't played since being hurt on Jan. 23 in a game against Boston, will start against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. He leads the team with a 17-11-6 record to go with a 2.79 goals-against average.

The 31-year-old rejoined the Devils on Wednesday and skated with them on Thursday morning. New Jersey, which is fourth in the Metropolitan Division and leads the Eastern Conference wild-card standings, went 9-7 in his absence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.