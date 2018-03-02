EDMONTON, Alberta -- David Poile now has the most wins in NHL history as a general manager.

Viktor Arvidsson scored a pair of goals as Poile's Western Conference-leading Nashville Predators rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

The victory was the 1,320th in Poile's career, surpassing Glen Sather, the front-office leader for the Oilers' dynasty of the 1980s who later took over the New York Rangers in 2000.

"It's big. It's a big two points in the standings and it's a big accomplishment for David and his family to be the winningest GM in the history of the league," Arvidsson said. "It's huge for him."

Scott Hartnell and Austin Watson also scored for the Predators, who have won six straight. Pekka Rinne made 34 saves.

