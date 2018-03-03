NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty left during the third period of Friday night's 6-3 win over the New York Islanders with a lower-body injury.

Montreal announced Pacioretty's diagnosis in the third period on its Twitter feed, saying the forward would not return to the game. Afterward, coach Claude Julien said Pacioretty would join the team for the remainder of its six-game trip.

"He's going to be re-evaluated as we go along," Julien said. "We were being cautious in the third period. This isn't a time for us to be risky. So we'll see what he's like tomorrow."

Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty, recently the subject of trade rumors, left Friday's game with an injury. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Canadiens play the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Pacioretty was the subject of trade rumors ahead of last Monday's trade deadline, and he denied reports this week that he requested a deal to a new team.

Pacioretty entered Friday with 17 goals and 20 assists in 63 games this season. The 29-year old has scored 30 or more goals five times in his career, all with the Canadiens. His career high is 37 in 2014-15.