          Blues lose Jay Bouwmeester for season, Scottie Upshall 4 weeks

          10:49 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          ST. LOUIS -- The free-falling St. Louis Blues will be without defenseman Jay Bouwmeester for the rest of the season with a left hip injury.

          General manager Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester will be sidelined four to six months and that forward Scottie Upshall will be re-evaluated in four weeks after suffering a knee injury.

          St. Louis has lost eight of its past 10 games to fall out of the top three in the Central Division and out of a playoff position entirely in the Western Conference.

          The 34-year-old Bouwmeester has dressed in 35 games this season and has two goals and five assists. But he was averaging 20 minutes a game when in the lineup, ice time the Blues will have to make up for.

          Upshall, who injured a knee Saturday against Dallas, has seven goals and 11 assists in 61 games.

