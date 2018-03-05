Stanley Cup Playoffs Watch Daily: Playoff chances, tragic numbers and more

Which teams have the best shot at locking up a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs? Who's earning a better shot at the No. 1 overall pick?

Here are the latest projections for both, along with critical matchups to watch today.

Last update: March 5.

Current playoff matchups | Draft picks | Top 50 draft prospects

Playoff picture

Eastern Conference Playoff Chances Team Points Games left

(H/A) Money

Puck Sports Club

Stats Hockey

Viz 94 11/5 > 99.9% > 99.9% > 99.9% 88 8/11 > 99.9% > 99.9% > 99.9% 85 9/6 98.3% > 99.9% 99.9% 81 7/10 98.9% 99.7% 99.6% 79 9/7 91.4% 98.2% 97.0% 78 8/8 99.0% 98.8% 97.0% 74 8/8 80.4% 67.8% 56.0% 71 9/7 53.9% 39.7% 51.0% 70 10/9 55.4% 72.6% 65.0% 69 7/9 14.7% 14.3% 19.0% 66 7/9 2.6% 3.7% 7.0% 66 9/7 4.5% 4.7% 7.0% 62 7/10 0.1% 0.3% 0.4% 61 7/10 0.9% 0.2% 1.0% 54 9/9 < 0.1% < 0.1% < 0.1% 51 10/7 < 0.1% < 0.1% < 0.1%

Western Conference Playoff Chances Team Points Games left

(H/A) Money

Puck Sports Club

Stats Hockey

Viz 93 9/8 > 99.9% > 99.9% > 99.9% 89 8/9 > 99.9% > 99.9% > 99.9% 87 8/9 99.9% > 99.9% 99.8% 81 7/9 81.7% 87.2% 90.0% 79 9/7 83.4% 79.8% 89.0% 79 6/11 87.5% 83.3% 81.0% 78 9/7 12.9% 69.0% 71.0% 77 10/6 78.8% 81.5% 73.0% 76 8/9 30.3% 57.6% 43.0% 75 7/9 72.9% 26.2% 36.0% 73 8/8 54.6% 15.4% 18.0% 64 9/7 1.1% < 0.1% 0.2% 58 9/8 < 0.1% < 0.1% < 0.1% 57 9/8 < 0.1% < 0.1% < 0.1% 50 7/11 < 0.1% < 0.1% < 0.1%

Playoff chance projections are from Money Puck, Sports Club Stats and Hockey Viz. Click through to the sites to learn more about their methodology.

Playoff teams in action today

Note: All times ET.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators, 8:30 p.m.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic No. 1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (WC No. 2)

Boston Bruins (Atlantic No. 2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic No. 3)

Washington Capitals (Metro No. 1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC No. 1)

Philadelphia Flyers (Metro No. 2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Metro No. 3)

Western Conference

Nashville Predators (Central No. 1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC No. 2)

Winnipeg Jets (Central No. 2) vs. Minnesota Wild (Central No. 3)

Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific No. 1) vs. Dallas Stars (WC No. 1)

San Jose Sharks (Pacific No. 2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (Pacific No. 3)

Best record in past 10 games

8-2-0: Panthers, Predators

7-2-1: Lightning, Coyotes

7-3-0: Bruins, Penguins, Jets

Tragic numbers

Eastern Conference Tragic Numbers Team Points Games left

(H/A) Tragic

Number 74 8/8 WC1 71 9/7 WC2 70 10/9 37 69 7/9 30 66 7/9 27 66 9/7 27 62 7/10 25 61 7/10 24 54 9/9 19 51 10/7 14

Western Conference Tragic Numbers Team Points Games left

(H/A) Tragic

Number 79 6/11 WC1 77 10/6 WC2 76 8/9 33 75 7/9 30 73 8/8 28 64 9/7 19 58 9/8 15 57 9/8 14 50 7/11 9

Teams currently in position for a wild card are denoted as such. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta. Teams are eliminated when their tragic number hits zero.

Lottery teams in action today

Note: All times ET.

Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Arizona Coyotes, 9 p.m.

New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

Worst record in past 10 games

2-6-2: Islanders, Blues

3-6-1: Red Wings, Senators, Rangers, Flames

3-5-2: Hurricanes

3-4-3: Canucks

3-3-4: Canadiens