          Stanley Cup Playoffs Watch Daily: Playoff chances, tragic numbers and more

          The Winnipeg Jets currently sit in second place in the Central -- and most projections like their chances of securing a playoff spot this spring. Terrence Lee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
          4:10 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Which teams have the best shot at locking up a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs? Who's earning a better shot at the No. 1 overall pick?

          Here are the latest projections for both, along with critical matchups to watch today.

          Last update: March 5.

          Current playoff matchups | Draft picks | Top 50 draft prospectsInsider

          Playoff picture

          Playoff chance projections are from Money Puck, Sports Club Stats and Hockey Viz. Click through to the sites to learn more about their methodology.

          Playoff teams in action today

          Note: All times ET.

          Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames, 7 p.m.

          Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.

          Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators, 8:30 p.m.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic No. 1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (WC No. 2)
          Boston Bruins (Atlantic No. 2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic No. 3)
          Washington Capitals (Metro No. 1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC No. 1)
          Philadelphia Flyers (Metro No. 2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Metro No. 3)

          Western Conference

          Nashville Predators (Central No. 1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC No. 2)
          Winnipeg Jets (Central No. 2) vs. Minnesota Wild (Central No. 3)
          Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific No. 1) vs. Dallas Stars (WC No. 1)
          San Jose Sharks (Pacific No. 2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (Pacific No. 3)

          Best record in past 10 games

          8-2-0: Panthers, Predators
          7-2-1: Lightning, Coyotes
          7-3-0: Bruins, Penguins, Jets

          Tragic numbers

          Teams currently in position for a wild card are denoted as such. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta. Teams are eliminated when their tragic number hits zero.

          Lottery teams in action today

          Note: All times ET.

          Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

          Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m.

          Ottawa Senators at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m.

          Edmonton Oilers vs. Arizona Coyotes, 9 p.m.

          New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

          Worst record in past 10 games

          2-6-2: Islanders, Blues
          3-6-1: Red Wings, Senators, Rangers, Flames
          3-5-2: Hurricanes
          3-4-3: Canucks
          3-3-4: Canadiens

