The bad news keeps coming for a Boston Bruins team that is having a surprisingly good season. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy will miss at least four weeks because of a sprained MCL in his left knee, the team announced.

McAvoy, 20, suffered the injury Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

McAvoy, who made his NHL debut in last season's playoffs and more than held his own, has seven goals and 25 assists in 59 games this season.

Coming into the season, the Bruins were thought to be rebuilding around players like McAvoy, but success accelerated the plan. They have the second-most points in the Eastern Conference. At the trade deadline, then, Boston traded for wingers Rick Nash and Tommy Wingels and defenseman Nick Holden and signed Olympian Brian Gionta.

But then center Patrice Bergeron, the team's leading goal scorer, broke his foot at the end of February. He will be re-evaluated next week. Goaltender Tuukka Rask was a late scratch Saturday with a lower-body injury and may not start Tuesday against the Red Wings.