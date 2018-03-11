CHICAGO -- Boston Bruins leading scorer Brad Marchand sat out Sunday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury.

Marchand, who has a team-high 29 goals and 69 points, collided with Blackhawks forward Anthony Duclair in the first period of Saturday's game between the teams in Boston.

Duclair had to be helped off the ice, favoring his right leg, and is expected to miss up to two weeks, according to Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville.

Marchand remained in the game, playing just over 20 minutes and finishing with two assists in the Bruins' 7-4 win, their sixth straight.