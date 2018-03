WASHINGTON -- Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele remains out with an upper-body injury and is expected to miss Tuesday night's game at Nashville.

Coach Paul Maurice says he's going to be cautious with Scheifele with the playoffs a month away. Scheifele is missing his third and fourth consecutive games -- Monday night at Washington and Tuesday at Nashville.

The team has not said if this is the same injury that kept him out 16 games earlier this season.

Maurice says backup goaltender Steve Mason is out two to three weeks after having a knee scoped, and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov has been sent back to Winnipeg with an upper-body injury.

The Jets are second behind Nashville in the Central Division. They're also without defensemen Jacob Trouba and Toby Enstrom and forwards Adam Lowry and Shawn Matthias. Maurice says Enstrom could play against Nashville.