          Predators forward Calle Jarnkrok out rest of regular season

          3:45 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Nashville Predators say forward Calle Jarnkrok will miss the rest of the regular season with an upper-body injury.

          The Predators updated Jarnkrok's status Thursday .

          Jarnkrok was hurt Tuesday night in a 3-1 win over Winnipeg when he was checked by Jets forward Andrew Copp during the third period. Jarnkrok went to the locker room and was seen wearing a sling around his right arm leaving the arena.

          The forward had tied his career high with 16 goals and already has a career-high 35 points, ranking eighth on the Predators in points.

          The Predators went into Thursday night's game at Arizona leading the Central Division by eight points over Winnipeg.

