MOSCOW -- Former NHL forward Ilya Kovalchuk wants to return to the NHL this summer and play there for "several more years."

Kovulchuk, who is playing for SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League, walked out on the New Jersey Devils in 2013 to return to Russia, where he has since won two KHL titles along with an Olympic gold medal last month in Pyeongchang.

His goal is to win a Stanley Cup so he can match Russian teammate Pavel Datsyuk, who has won an Olympic gold medal, world championship and a Stanley Cup title.

"[If I don't try again], I won't forgive myself for it when I get older," Kovulchuk told Russian state sports channel Match TV.

Kovalchuk said he'd "examine offers" from the NHL this summer after the KHL season.