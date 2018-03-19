        <
          Blues F Vladimir Tarasenko sidelined by upper-body injury

          11:49 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko was ruled out for their 5-4 overtime win over Chicago due to an upper-body injury.

          Tarasenko got hurt in the first period of the Blues' 4-3 overtime victory against the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Coach Mike Yeo says he is day to day.

          The 26-year-old Tarasenko leads St. Louis with 27 goals. The Blues are competing for a wild card in the Western Conference.

          Yeo says Oskar Sundqvist will replace Tarasenko in the lineup against the Blackhawks.

