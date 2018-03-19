        <
          Penguins G Matt Murray close to return from concussion

          4:43 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PITTSBURGH -- Penguins goaltender Matt Murray looks ready to return from a concussion that kept him out for the past three weeks.

          Murray practiced with his teammates on Monday and could be available on Tuesday night when the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions visit the New York Islanders.

          Coach Mike Sullivan said Murray looked strong during Pittsburgh's workout. Murray hasn't played since taking a shot off his mask in practice late last month.

          The Penguins created a spot for Murray on the roster on Monday when they reassigned Tristan Jarry to the club's American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Jarry split starts with Casey DeSmith during Murray's absence.

          Pittsburgh has hung tough without Murray, who helped backstop the Penguins to consecutive Cups. The Penguins trail first-place Washington by two points in the Metropolitan Division with 10 games left in the regular season.

