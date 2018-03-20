Olympic star Ryan Donato scored his first NHL goal on Monday as he made his debut for the Boston Bruins against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Donato's slap shot at 14 minutes, 19 seconds of the second period tied the game at 1-1, assisted by Danton Heinen and Torey Krug.

Donato was playing left wing on the No. 2 line alongside center David Krejci and right wing Heinen.

He had originally been penciled in for third-line duty, but when right wing Rick Nash was scratched with an upper-body injury, Donato was moved up to the second line and Anton Blidh was recalled from Providence on an emergency basis.

Editor's Picks Team USA star Donato signs with Bruins Left wing Ryan Donato, who starred for Team USA at last month's Pyeongchang Winter Games, has signed with the Boston Bruins and will play Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

A 2014 second-round draft pick, Donato, 21, is from the Boston area and is the son of former Bruins and current Harvard coach Ted Donato. He signed a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday.

Donato tied for the lead in goals among all Olympians with five goals in five games and led Team USA with six points. Coincidentally, the Bruins honored both men and women U.S. Olympians before the game, with Donato taking part in a ceremonial puck drop.

As a junior, Donato led Harvard with 26 goals and 43 points in 29 games this past season and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's top player. He became available to sign after the Crimson were eliminated in the ECAC semifinals by Clarkson 5-4 in overtime Friday night.

The Bruins have been hit hard with injuries, with several forwards sidelined in addition to Nash.

Patrice Bergeron has been out three weeks with a broken foot, but was back on skates at Monday's practice and could travel with the team on the upcoming road trip.

Jake DeBrusk has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury. David Backes took 18 stitches to his right leg after being hit by a skate blade Saturday night.

"It was a pretty significant cut," Sweeney said Sunday of Backes' injury. "We'll let nature take its course and let it heal. I don't have a definitive timetable. Certainly not day-to-day. I would suspect he'll be out for a couple games."

The Bruins, who are second in the Eastern Conference with 98 points, are also missing rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy (knee injury) and captain Zdeno Chara (upper-body injury).