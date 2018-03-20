Senators captain Erik Karlsson and his wife, Melinda, have lost their child, who was due in April, Ottawa announced Tuesday afternoon.

"The collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community rest with Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son," the team said in a statement.

"We ask that you respect the family's wishes for privacy during the grieving process."

The Senators had earlier announced that Karlsson would not play against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Karlsson has 56 points -- eight goals and 48 assists -- through 66 games. He has a 23.8 percent shooting percentage.

The Karlssons were married last summer in Ottawa. They announced the pregnancy in November and later announced the child was a boy.