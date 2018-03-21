General managers have recommended that video reviews for goaltender interference via coach challenges should be decided by the NHL Situation Room rather than by on-ice officials, who have made the final call since the challenges began in 2015.

The league announced it would add a member of the NHL Officiating Management Team, which is comprised of retired referees, to the hockey operations personnel that would review the plays.

The rule change will require approval by the NHL Board of Governors and the NHL/NHLPA Competition Committee, with the goal to have it implemented before the Stanley Cup playoffs begin in April.

The NHL's Situation Room currently reviews goalie interference only in the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime.

"While, since the adoption of the Coach's Challenge, there have been relatively few controversial calls on goaltender interference -- perhaps half a dozen of approximately 170 challenges this season -- the objective is to be as close to perfect as possible," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said. "However, goaltender interference ultimately is a judgment call.

"The recommended change is intended to help resolve the rare cases in which the Situation Room and the referees might have different opinions of a particular play and is intended to produce more predictability for our players and coaches."

The league's general managers had debated over the rule change for three days during their annual meeting in Boca Raton, Florida.

If approved, while on-ice officials will no longer have final say on these calls, they will be consulted for their opinions on reviews by the Situation Room.

Calls have been hotly contested by coaches and players during the 2017-18 season, with both claiming a lack of consistency in determining what constitutes goaltender interference. But no changes are being made to the standard under which goaltender interference is judged, nor will any changes be made to the criteria governing whether on-ice calls should be overturned.

In 2015-16, the NHL instituted the coach's challenge for scoring plays that may have included a missed offside or goalie interference call, giving on-ice officials the final decision to overturn their own calls -- with advice and guidance from the Situation Room -- by reviewing the plays on handheld video tablets. Having these officials to review their own calls was seen as a caveat from the NHL for allowing coaches to challenge their accuracy.

Bettman, however, indicated at the 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa that referees had over-scrutinized goalie interference calls.

"We need to give a refresher to the officials. Take a good look, a quick look, but don't search it to death," Bettman said. "Overall, the system works, but I think we've gotten to the point where everyone is overthinking reviews. The intention, particularly on goaltender interference, should be, 'Did we miss something?' It shouldn't be, 'Did you search for something to overturn a call?'

"The presumption should be that the call on the ice was good, unless you have a good reason to overturn it. You shouldn't have to search to overturn it."

By centralizing the calls to the Situation Room, the hope is that the criteria for goalie interference will be more standardized and expedited.

Of the first 241 coach's challenges, 152 were for goalie interference -- with 105 upholding the call on the ice and 47 overturning it. Of those overturned, only six were changed from a no goal to a goal.

The NHL also reviewed 20 goalie interference calls separate from the coach's challenge and upheld 15 of those calls.

The NHL general managers did not suggest any changes to the league's offside rules or coach's challenge reviews.