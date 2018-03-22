        <
        >

          Leafs set to get Auston Matthews back after 10-game absence

          10:53 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Toronto forward Auston Matthews is expected to rejoin the Maple Leafs on Thursday night against the Nashville Predators.

          Matthews has missed the team's last 10 games with a right shoulder injury.

          "In my mind, I think I'm ready to go, and taking it as I'm getting ready to play [Thursday]," Matthews told reporters after practice Wednesday.

          "It felt good, nice to get in all the reps and everything. [Wednesday] was a good step forward in that process, going through the line rushes."

          Matthews has 28 goals and 22 assists in 53 games this season for Toronto.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.