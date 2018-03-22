Toronto forward Auston Matthews is expected to rejoin the Maple Leafs on Thursday night against the Nashville Predators.

Matthews has missed the team's last 10 games with a right shoulder injury.

"In my mind, I think I'm ready to go, and taking it as I'm getting ready to play [Thursday]," Matthews told reporters after practice Wednesday.

"It felt good, nice to get in all the reps and everything. [Wednesday] was a good step forward in that process, going through the line rushes."

Matthews has 28 goals and 22 assists in 53 games this season for Toronto.