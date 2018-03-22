The Vegas Golden Knights say goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will not travel with the team Wednesday ahead of its game against the San Jose Sharks.

Fleury could join the Golden Knights on Thursday in San Jose before the game, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

"I'm not getting into specifics about what he's doing, but he's not going to come today," Gallant told reporters Wednesday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "He could join us tomorrow or in the near future.

"He's not coming on our plane today. He could be there tomorrow. He could be there the next day. I'm not sure."

Fleury took a shot off his mask in the first period of Tuesday night's win over the Vancouver Canucks and did not return. Afterward, Gallant said he had no update on the goalie, but on Wednesday, he confirmed that Fleury was injured on the first-period play.

If Fluery doesn't play Thursday, Malcolm Subban would start. Vegas also recalled Oscar Dansk from AHL-Chicago on an emergency basis.