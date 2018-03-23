The Arizona Coyotes didn't realize they had scored a goal against Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward on Thursday night. Then again, Ward had no idea, either.

In one of the most bizarre scoring sequences in NHL history, the puck became lodged in Ward's right skate before he stuck his leg entirely inside the net to position himself to make a save. Play was stopped when the puck was clearly missing. A linesman came over and poked the puck from Ward's skate.

The Coyotes were awarded a goal at 8:27 of the first period in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The sequence was reviewed by the NHL situation room, and a goal was awarded to the Coyotes.

"Upon review of the play, the puck is caught in the goaltender's skate. His skate crosses the line completely. So we have a goal," referee Dan O'Rourke announced.

Defenseman Alex Goligoski was credited with the unassisted goal, having sent the puck around the boards before it became wedged in Ward's skate.