          Mike Green to undergo season-ending surgery on cervical spine

          12:06 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          DETROIT -- Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green will have season-ending surgery on his cervical spine.

          The Red Wings said Thursday the procedure is scheduled for April 5 at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City and will be performed by Dr. Frank Cammisa.

          Green missed seven games from Feb. 17-28 with the injury. He returned to the lineup March 2 at Winnipeg and re-aggravated the injury during practice Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena.

          The 32-year-old Green had eight goals and 25 assists in 65 games this season.

