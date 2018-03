The surging St. Louis Blues beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 for their fourth consecutive victory Friday night but lost defenseman Carl Gunnarsson to a season-ending injury.

Gunnarsson exited in the first period. He will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Gunnarsson was plus-15 this season. He had five goals and four assists. The Blues (41-28-5) moved within a point of idle Colorado for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.