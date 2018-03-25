With Northeastern knocked out of the NCAA tournament, forward Dylan Sikura signed an entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 22-year-old, who was taken in the sixth round of the 2014 draft by Chicago, was one of the top wings in college hockey this season with 22 goals and 32 assists in 35 games. His four-year career came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Michigan Saturday.

Sikura is expected to burn a year of his deal by making his NHL debut this season. That could come as soon as Thursday against Winnipeg.

The Blackhawks are in the unfamiliar position of being out of playoff contention for the first time in a decade. They will have a lottery pick in the draft but have now locked up one of their high priorities in rebuilding.

The Blackhawks recently signed Sikura's brother Tyler to a one-year contract for 2018-19. He has been playing at Rockford in the AHL.