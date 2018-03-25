The banged-up Boston Bruins got a little healthier Sunday when center Patrice Bergeron returned after missing 13 games with a broken foot.

Bergeron was back in his familiar spot on the top line between left wing Brad Marchand and right wing David Pastrnak, who had helped the Bruins go 9-2-2 in Bergeron's absence.

"I'm excited to be back," Bergeron said before the game, while acknowledging "the timing and execution might not be there right away."

Also returning from injury for Sunday night's game in Minnesota was defenseman Torey Krug, who missed the previous two games with an upper-body injury.

Bergeron, whose right foot was fractured Feb. 24 against Toronto, entered the game with 27 goals and 27 assists in 54 games. Krug had a career-best 52 points (13 goals, 39 assists) going into Sunday.

The rest of the injured Bruins remained back in Boston -- defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Zdeno Chara (upper body); and forwards David Backes (leg), Jake DeDrusk (upper body) and Rick Nash (upper body) -- with the team headed to Winnipeg for Tuesday's wrap-up of the four-game road trip.