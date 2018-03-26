Olympian and Boston University forward Jordan Greenway has signed an entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild, the team announced Monday.

BU lost to Michigan in the NCAA Northeast Regional final Sunday, opening the door for the 21-year-old to jump to the pros.

Greenway scored 13 goals and added 22 assists in 36 games as a junior this season.

The 6-foot-6 Canton, New York, native had a goal for Team USA at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Jordan Greenway is set for his NHL debut after signing an entry-level contract with the Wild. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Greenway was selected in the second round of the 2015 draft by the Wild. His three-year contract begins with the rest of this season.

The Wild also announced that they had reassigned forward Zack Mitchell to AHL Iowa. Mitchell has three goals and two assists in 23 games for Minnesota this season.

Entering Monday, Minnesota is third in the Central Division with 93 points.