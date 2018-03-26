COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno is expected to miss two to four weeks with a lower-body injury, a major development in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced a timeline Monday in which Foligno could be out for the rest of the regular season and some of the playoffs. He was hurt during Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues.

With six games left, Columbus is third in the Metropolitan Division, tied with Philadelphia and three points behind two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh. The Blue Jackets are three points ahead of New Jersey, which is in the final playoff position in the East.

Foligno has 15 goals and 18 assists. With Foligno out, Brandon Dubinsky will be counted on to play more minutes. Columbus also recalled center Alex Broadhurst from Cleveland of the AHL.

The Blue Jackets begin a three-game Western Canadian road trip at Edmonton on Tuesday night.