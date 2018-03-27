Washington Capitals goalie Philipp Grubauer "tweaked" something Monday in a win over the New York Rangers, coach Barry Trotz said, so the team has again recalled Pheonix Copley from Hershey.

"I'm optimistic but ultra, ultra sensitive right now to the goalie situation," Trotz said.

Copley was up last week, backing up Grubauer after starter Braden Holtby hurt his knee a week ago.

Grubauer had 28 saves and notched his career-high 14th win Monday. He appeared to suffer the injury when he stopped a shot from the point with his right arm, then went down to defend against a rebound.

After the win, right winger T.J. Oshie said of Grubauer's performance, "He's been our MVP, I think, the last month and a half. ... We won a period and that was about it. And Grubi won the other ones for us."

Holtby will be back in goal when the Capitals get the Rangers at home Wednesday.