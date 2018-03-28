Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk did not return for the third period in Boston's 5-4 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night after taking a hard hit from behind at the end of the second period.

Grzelcyk will be evaluated futher in Boston for his lower-body injury.

The Jets' Josh Morrissey got a five-minute major for boarding when he left his skates to slam Grzelcyk into the boards behind the Bruins net as time ran out in t he period. Grzelcyk got up wobbly and was helped to the dressing room.

The Bruins have been playing without several injured regulars, including defensemen Zdeno Chara (upper body) and Charlie McAvoy (sprained knee), both of whom are close to returning.