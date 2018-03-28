Why it's the NHL's golden age of iron men, and what's next

Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle doesn't remember the last time he missed a game. Neither does the Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau, who laughed as he struggled to recall what it was that last sidelined him.

It has been a while for both, as neither player has missed a game since spring of 2009. Both skaters had played in over 700 consecutive games when their teams played each other on March 28. Their streaks both rank among the top 10 longest in NHL history. Yandle's 708 consecutive games (heading into March 28) is the seventh-longest, and Marleau's 701 is the eighth-longest.

They're not alone. While challenging the long-established records for most consecutive games played has become a thing of the past in other sports, such as the NBA and MLB, this is the golden age for iron men in the NHL.

Four of the 10 longest streaks in NHL history were active at the start of the 2017-18 season. Anaheim Ducks forward Andrew Cogliano's streak ended at 830 games earlier this season -- due to suspension -- and the Pittsburgh Penguins winger Phil Kessel is fast approaching 700 consecutive games too. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens defenseman Karl Alzner comes in at 12th all-time, with a streak that hit the 600 consecutive games benchmark earlier this season.

What's the reason behind this prevalence of long streaks -- and what comes next?

The game has changed

These streaks are an outgrowth of the fact that more players in recent years are playing all 82 games in a season. Last season, 10.1 percent of NHL players played in all of their team's games. That's only the third time since 1980 that over 10 percent of players (in a non-strike-shortened season) have played in all of their team's games in a season -- and all three times have been since 2006-07.

The percentage of NHL players playing in all of their teams' games has been trending up over the past decade or so, and the percentage is even higher if you exclude goaltenders, who never play all 82 games in a season. By contrast, in the NBA there's been a noticeable downward trend in the percentage of players playing all 82 games, with less than five percent playing all 82 games in each of the past two seasons.

Stringing together long playing streaks and playing in all the games in a season undoubtedly requires many things going right, including good health, supreme physical fitness and a bit of luck.

"I've been pretty fortunate, pretty lucky," Marleau said. "You play through a lot of bumps and bruises along the way, and sicknesses."

Panthers coach Bob Boughner, who worked with Marleau as an assistant in San Jose the previous two seasons, called the 38-year-old Marleau "a freak of nature."

"He still has those fast-twitch fibers that allow him to skate like he's 18," Boughner said.

But changes in style of play in the NHL during the past decade, as well as the age-old norms of hockey culture have been helping to keep players on the ice for more games in recent years.

"I think the league has changed a lot, obviously," Boughner said. "It used to be a tough league, especially on defenseman. I think nowadays the game's faster, it's probably not as physical, but back then there was a lot of games where you're going to war every night and it was really a physical game."

Training and recovery have changed, too

NHL teams have gotten smarter about practice and recovery schedules, and the morning skate has gone all but extinct. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Bougher also said the off-ice training regimen is much different from what he experienced when he played in the league from 1995-96 to 2005-06. He said players didn't have things such as cryogenic chambers to help in recovery when he was still in the league.

"Some of these guys have four or five guys working on them during the day. They all have their supplement shakes and their protein shakes, they eat better. So, I think generally, hockey players take better care of themselves than they used to, for sure," he said.

One of the major changes in recent years has been a less grueling practice schedule.

"The coaching staff do a really good job nowadays of giving guys days off and giving guys rest when they need it," Yandle said. "When I first started, it seemed like we were practicing every day and being on the ice for hours. That can kind of wear on your body, but I think nowadays it's less and less morning skates, and practices are shorter, and I think it's getting to the point of the season where you're not practicing as much, and just doing a lot of video and getting ready for games."

Boughner said he "doesn't believe in morning skates."

"For me, rest is probably your biggest weapon during the season now because of the scheduling," the Panthers coach said.

Marleau recalled that it was about seven or eight years ago that he noticed this change in the attitude toward practice.

"The season is pretty taxing, but the coaches and the trainers, they're on top of whether or not to practice or have an optional [practice] or things like that," he said. "As opposed to when I first came in the league, you were skating every day no matter what, basically, so I think that's been a huge change. It's helped players stay fresher and stay healthier."

"There's such a fine line between winning and losing," Marleau said. "So being a fresher team than the other team usually gives you an advantage, so I think coaches and coaching staffs have realized that. They use the rest as a weapon against other teams now I think."

But practice is where rest, and utilizing rest as a weapon, stops.

Will the NHL ever adopt NBA-style rest regimens?

Patrick Marleau probably doesn't have enough left in the tank to eclipse Doug Jarvis' NHL record of 964 consecutive games played. But other active players might. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the complaints from some fans, it has become more acceptable for players in other sports such as the NBA and MLB to take games off amid the long grind of their respective seasons. But that's not the case in the NHL. It's perhaps the best explanation for why more players today are stringing together historically long streaks and playing all 82 games, as more rest outside of games, better training regimens and a less physical league are keeping players healthier.

Unless they get suspended (like Cogliano), skaters who are healthy enough to play rarely, if ever, take a game off.

"I don't think hockey players are really bred like that [to take games off]," Yandle said. "I think guys wanna play, and you wanna be out there. The game is the best part. You know, you definitely take your option [to skip an optional practice], but when it comes to game time, you always wanna be out there."

"I think hockey breeds a different animal, different kind of athlete as well," Boughner said. "I think we stress so much about being team-first ... it's about the team and not the individual. I don't know if that will ever break, that old adage for hockey players."

Goaltenders don't play every game for a variety of reasons, but Marleau said he can't imagine a day when it would be acceptable for skaters to take a game off, though he admitted he could be wrong.

"It just seems like the culture in hockey is if you're there, you play. If you're willing and ready to go, you lace them up," he said.

Boughner said there's so much parity around the league that coaches can't really afford to give players games off, especially late in the season. But, he acknowledged he wouldn't be against resting a healthy skater during a game if he felt he could gain a long-term advantage from it. Perhaps it's with Boughner or another open-minded young coach where we'll start to see this change.

However, until that day comes and that attitude becomes prevalent around the league, Yandle and Marleau as well as Kessel and Alzner -- and every other skater around the league for that matter -- will continue extending their streaks, barring injury or suspension.

Might any of these players end up surpassing Doug Jarvis' record of 964 consecutive games?

Besides Marleau, who's nearing the end of his career, the other three figure to have a pretty good shot. Although he didn't admit to striving for it, Yandle, 31, said he hoped his streak could go on as long as it could go.

"My job is to go out there and play, give it my all," he said. "And it's something I take pride in doing."