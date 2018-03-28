        <
        >

          Zdeno Chara staying with Bruins through 2018-19

          10:49 AM ET
          • Greg WyshynskiESPN

          Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, the towering 41-year-old defenseman having a resurgent season, has decided to return for 2018-19.

          General manager Don Sweeney announced on Wednesday that Chara has agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with performance-based incentives that could add $1.75 million to his salary. Chara is in the final year of a seven-year $45.5 million contract.

          Chara is in his 20th season in the NHL and 12th season with the Bruins. He has seven goals and 16 assists in 68 games this season for a plus-26 rating. The 6-foot-9 defenseman is skating 23 minutes per game, tops on the team. He ranks seventh in franchise history in games played (888) and third in points by a defenseman (452) behind Hall of Famers Ray Bourque (1,506) and Bobby Orr (888).

          Chara is the second-oldest active player in the NHL, behind Matt Cullen of the Wild, and has been a valuable mentor to young Bruins defensemen like Brandon Carlo and rookie Charlie McAvoy, with whom Chara has skated most of this season.

          "He's an unbelievable hockey player and a future Hall of Famer," McAvoy told ESPN earlier this season. "Every night, he plays to his capabilities, to his level. When I play with a guy like that, it makes my life so much easier."

          Chara is a six-time All-Star and won the Norris Trophy as the league's best defenseman in 2008-09. He helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2010-11.

          The Bruins are 47-17-11 and in second place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.