CHICAGO -- Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook has played in his 1,000th NHL regular-season game.

Seabrook got the start alongside Duncan Keith for Thursday night's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets. He has appeared in 77 of Chicago's 78 games this season.

Each of the Blackhawks warmed up in Seabrook's No. 7 jersey, and the franchise recognized the defenseman during a pregame ceremony. He was presented with a commemorative silver stick, a painting and a family vacation to Disney World.

Seabrook, who turns 33 on April 20, was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2003 draft. He helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015, and also played on Canada's gold-medal-winning team in the 2010 Winter Olympics.

He is the fifth player in franchise history to skate in 1,000 or more games for the team, joining Stan Mikita, Bobby Hull, Eric Nesterenko and Bob Murray.