Sidney Crosby strikes again, as he bats a puck midair into the net versus the Devils on Thursday night, just like he did against the Canadiens on March 21. (0:36)

It was a fitting move on the opening day of baseball season.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby batted his own rebound out of the air and into the net 19 seconds into overtime on Thursday night to clinch a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Crosby's initial shot ricocheted off the crossbar, but he pulled his hands in and swatted the puck out of the air for his 28th goal of the season. A walk-off, no less.

It was the second time in a little more than a week that Crosby showed off his batting skills.

Sidney Crosby says he grew up playing baseball -- so batting in game winners is nothing new. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

On March 21, in a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens, Crosby took a pass from Jake Guentzel that bounced up off the ice. Crosby swatted it backhanded past a stunned Carey Price.

Crosby knows his way around the baseball diamond. Growing up in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, he was an all-star third baseman and pitcher on a youth team that won two Atlantic championships.

During a special batting practice for Penguins players at PNC Park in 2010, Crosby -- batting left-handed -- hit one over the right-field wall, a homer estimated at 370 feet.

"I grew up playing [baseball]," he said then. "I stopped when I was like 13. I liked it, though. It was a lot of fun."

Associated Press contributed to this report.