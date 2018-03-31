Colorado Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov will miss the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury, the team announced Saturday.

Varlamov was injured Friday when Chicago Blackhawks forward Tomas Jurco crashed into him late in the third period of Colorado's 5-0 win.

Before he was hurt, the 29-year-old Russian had stopped all 30 shots he faced. Jonathan Bernier finished the game for the Avalanche. Varlamov ends the season with a 24-16 record with a 2.68 goals against average.

The Avalanche also announced on Saturday that defenseman Erik Johnson has a fractured non-displaced patella and is out at least six weeks. He was scratched from Friday's game.

Johnson has 9 goals and 16 assists, second-most by an Avalanche defenseman.