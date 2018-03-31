Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo left Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers on a stretcher.

Carlo appeared to sustain an injury to his left leg when he twisted and fell in an awkward manner in the corner of the rink while battling for the puck in the third period.

Neither Carlo nor Riley Nash -- who took a Torey Krug shot off the side of his head earlier in game -- will make the trip for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Carlo has six assists in 75 games in his second season with the Bruins.