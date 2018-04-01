Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel tied a franchise record with five assists on Saturday night.

Eichel assisted on Jason Pominville's goal just 43 seconds into a 7-4 victory over the Predators, then added four more in a five-goal, second-period outburst.

He is the fourth player in franchise history to tally five assists in one game, joining Pat LaFontaine and Gilbert Perreault, who each did it three times, and Dale Hawerchuk (once). The other three men are in the Hall of Fame.

The 21-year-old Eichel is in his third season with Buffalo after being drafted second overall behind Connor McDavid in 2015.

Eichel has 25 goals and 37 assists for a career-best 62 points in what has been a disappointing season for the last-place Sabres.