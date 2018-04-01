Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter left Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars with a potentially serious leg injury.

Suter wasn't putting any weight on his right leg as he was helped through the tunnel to the locker room.

His right foot appeared to strike the boards awkwardly after a hit behind the net by Dallas' Remi Elie.

"I hope it's not as bad as it looked when he was coming off," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Minnesota is holding down the third spot in the Central Division with a week to go in the regular season.