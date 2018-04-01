Sabres defenseman Viktor Antipin gets hit from behind against the Predators' Scott Hartnell and ends up leaving on a stretcher. Hartnell is assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit. (0:27)

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Victor Antipin has a concussion, a broken nose, facial lacerations and dental injuries after suffering a hit Saturday night.

He was taken off the ice on a stretcher and to a Nashville hospital after being checked into the boards by Predators forward Scott Hartnell.

Antipin, who has since been released from the hospital, was behind the Sabres' net and passing the puck when Hartnell checked him into the glass from behind. Antipin turned his head just before the hit at 14:09 of the second period Saturday night.

Once a trainer reached Antipin, a stretcher was called for almost immediately in a silent arena. Antipin was loaded onto a backboard before being placed on the stretcher with his head and neck supported by a collar.

"That's scary," Buffalo center Sam Reinhart said. "I didn't see it, but there was a reason you couldn't hear a pin drop for 10 minutes straight in there. Right now, we're just hoping he's OK, hoping the best for him. Hopefully he can recover soon because he's a good guy in here, and obviously he does a lot for the team."

Hartnell was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit. Hartnell called it an unfortunate play and said he hopes Antipin is OK. Hartnell noted that he was trying to finish a check and not headhunting, with the Predators leading at that point.

"I didn't try to hurt the guy," Hartnell said. "It was just kind of a hockey play. Those plays happen 10-15 times a game. It's just an unfortunate accident."

Antipin was skating in his 47th NHL game after reaching the NHL this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.