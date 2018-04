The Tampa Bay Lightning lost captain Steven Stamkos to a lower-body injury in the team's 4-1 loss against the Nashville Predators.

Stamkos, who was on the ice for just seven minutes and 22 seconds and had four shots on goal, did not play in the second or third periods.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on the center after the game.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.