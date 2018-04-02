Vancouver Canucks stars Henrik and Daniel Sedin, 37, will retire after the 2017-18 season, announcing the decision jointly in a letter on the team's website.

"We started the year with the mindset that a decision would be made in the postseason. But it became clear, after discussions with our families throughout the year, that this will be our last season. This feels right for all of us," they wrote.

Henrik (No. 33) and Daniel Sedin (22) came into the league together and will leave together. Aaron Poole/NHLI/Getty Images

The Sedin twins were one of the NHL's most unique offensive forces in its history. The Canucks maneuvered to draft winger Daniel Sedin at No. 2 and center Henrik Sedin at No. 3 in the 1999 entry draft out of MoDo Ornskoldsvik in Sweden. They went on to redefine linemate chemistry, appearing to have some sort of sonar to detect the other on the ice with pinpoint passes.

Their dominant play in the offensive zone made "cycle like the Sedins" official hockey shorthand. Together, they anchored the Canucks' top line and in the process gave a series of wingers some of their best offensive seasons.

Henrik Sedin has 1,068 points (sixth among active players) in 1,327 games, including 828 assists. Daniel Sedin has 1,038 points (seventh among active players) in 1,303 games, including 391 goals. Henrik won the 2009-10 Hart Trophy as League MVP, in part because Daniel was limited to 63 games that season; Daniel finished second in the Hart voting in 2010-11. Both Sedins have an Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's top scorer in a season.

The brothers won Olympic gold in Turin for Sweden in 2006.

Their contracts were up after this season, and speculation was that the Sedins might return to Vancouver on one-year, incentive-laden deals. While they saw their ice time cut this year by new head coach Travis Green, in favor of the team's younger stars, the Sedins played effectively: Daniel has 52 points in 78 games, while Henrik has 48 in 79 games. They also relished their roles as veteran mentors.

But the twins decided that while they're still dedicated to Vancouver, they'll end their NHL careers as Canucks after the season's final three games.

"As we've said before, Vancouver has become home. This is our family's home. We plan to be part of this community long after we retire. Vancouver has given us so much and we've tried to give everything we have in return. That won't change," they wrote. "In the meantime, we still have some games to play, and we still have some work to do."

The Canucks have fallen on hard times in recent years. They have the second-fewest points in the Western Conference this season, and Vancouver hasn't made the playoffs since 2014-15. But the Sedin twins have led the Canucks to the postseason 11 times. The closest they came to winning the Stanley Cup was in 2010-11, when the Canucks lost to the Bruins in seven games.