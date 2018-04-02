Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper says captain Steven Stamkos is questionable for Tuesday's key game against the Boston Bruins due to a lower-body injury.

But Cooper also cautioned that the injury, suffered in a 4-1 loss to the Predators on Sunday, isn't considered serious.

"People shouldn't be concerned," Cooper told reporters Monday.

Stamkos has 27 goals and 59 assists this season. Tampa Bay trails the first-place Bruins by two points in the Eastern Conference with three games left in the regular season.

"He's been getting nicked up here the last little while, so if there is a time where we have to sit back and say, 'OK, this is the time he can rest,' This is the time," Cooper told reporters. "We need him feeling his best in a week and a half from now and not necessarily right now, so however we can help that, we will."