SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks have signed free-agent forward Lukas Radil to a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old Radil had 16 goals and 22 assists in 51 games with Spartak of the Kontinental Hockey League.

The forward represented his native Czech Republic at the Winter Olympics in February, the IIHF World Championship in 2017 and the Euro Hockey Tour from 2014 to '18.

"Lukas is a big-bodied, puck possession forward who has been playing professional hockey at a high level for seven-plus seasons," Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said in a statement. "He is coming off his most successful year yet, and has represented his country on the world's biggest stages. We feel his game will translate well to the way we play and we're excited to welcome him to San Jose next season."