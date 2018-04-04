The NCAA Division I men's hockey Frozen Four begins on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET and concludes with the championship game at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Check out the action on ESPN and ESPN2.)

In honor of that tournament, we have dedicated this week's power rankings to the #CawlidgeHawkey players who are now thriving on NHL teams.

How we rank: We use a panel of voters, and these rankings reflect which teams voters think would win head-to-head matchups. Higher-ranked teams are favored over lower-ranked teams. A run of wins doesn't guarantee a jump, and a couple of losses doesn't guarantee a fall.

Previous rankings: Preseason | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13 | Week 14 | Week 15 | Week 16 | Week 17 | Week 18 | Week 19 | Week 20 | Week 21 | Week 22 | Week 23 | Week 24 | Week 25

Record: 51-18-11

Week 25 Ranking: No. 1

Kyle Turris had 35 points in 36 games with Wisconsin back in 2007-08, where his roommate was Ryan McDonagh, who is now with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Editor's Picks 2018 Frozen Four: Each team's keys to victory The puck drops on the Frozen Four this weekend in St. Paul, as Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and Minnesota-Duluth battle for a national title. Chris Peters previews the teams ahead of the action, looking at players to watch and how each team stacks up.

NHL experts predict: stealth Stanley Cup contenders, which coaches will be fired Could Colorado, which is clinging to a wild-card spot, stun the world and make a Cup run? Our Insiders weigh in on which potential champion would be the biggest shock, where Erik Karlsson will land and which coaches will be fired when the season ends.

NHL Award Watch: The great MVP debate continues As we scream toward the end of 2017-18 regular season, NHL scribes continue to figure out whether Connor McDavid should win the Hart with his team so far out of the playoffs. Meanwhile, some of the other races appear to be clear-cut. Here's the latest. 2 Related

Record: 49-18-12

Week 25 Ranking: No. 2

Charlie McAvoy played 75 games for Boston University, where he skated alongside fellow current Bruins D-man Matt Grzelcyk.

Record: 50-20-10

Week 25 Ranking: No. 4

Blake Wheeler was a star at the University of Minnesota, scoring 96 points in 127 games, and was named the MVP of the 2007 Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Five championship.

Record: 51-22-7

Week 25 Ranking: No. 5

Reilly Smith played three seasons at Miami (Ohio) and scored 122 points in 121 games. He was a plus-63 for this career.

Record: 53-23-4

Week 25 Ranking: No. 3

Alex Killorn chose Harvard over Boston College, Boston University and Yale. He played four seasons for the Crimson and was a 2011-12 nominee for the Hobey Baker Award.

Record: 48-25-7

Week 25 Ranking: No. 7

T.J. Oshie spent three seasons with the University of North Dakota and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2007-08.

Record: 45-29-6

Week 25 Ranking: No. 9

Jake Guentzel played three seasons at Nebraska-Omaha, tallying 119 points in 108 games. That school also produced Andrej Sustr, Greg Zanon and Dan Ellis.

Record: 48-25-7

Week 25 Ranking: No. 8

James van Riemsdyk scored 74 points in 67 games for the University of New Hampshire before moving on to the Philadelphia Flyers organization.

Record: 40-26-14

Week 25 Ranking: No. 15

Shayne Gostisbehere was the NCAA men's hockey tournament MVP in 2013-14 for champion Union, and had 82 points in 119 NCAA games.

Record: 44-26-10

Week 25 Ranking: No. 6

Joe Pavelski won an NCAA title with Wisconsin in 2006, when he had 53 points in 41 games for the Badgers.

Record: 45-29-6

Week 25 Ranking: No. 11

Zach Werenski was named the Big Ten defensive player of the year in 2016 for Michigan. He had 61 points in 71 career NCAA games. Playoff Watch Daily Which teams have the best shot at locking up a playoff spot? Who's earning a better shot at the No. 1 overall pick? Here are the latest projections for both, along with critical matchups to watch today and more. Read »

Record: 44-28-8

Week 25 Ranking: No. 13

In 2007, Jonathan Quick led UMass to its first-ever NCAA men's ice hockey championship tournament appearance.

Record: 43-28-9

Week 25 Ranking: No. 17

Ben Lovejoy played one year for Boston College and three years for Dartmouth College. He also played lacrosse at Dartmouth, where he was named to the All-Ivy League team.

Record: 44-26-10

Week 25 Ranking: No. 10

Zach Parise played two years at North Dakota, scoring 49 goals and finishing as a finalist for the Hobey Baker twice.

Record: 42-25-13

Week 25 Ranking: No. 14

Ryan Kesler played one season with The Ohio State University, after choosing the Buckeyes over Wisconsin.

Record: 42-29-9

Week 25 Ranking: No. 16

Erik Johnson played one year with the University of Minnesota after being drafted first overall in 2006 by the St. Louis Blues. He was the Golden Gophers' first No. 1 overall pick.

Record: 43-31-6

Week 25 Ranking: No. 12

Colton Parayko played three seasons for the University of Alaska, where he won back-to-back Western Collegiate Hockey Association defensive player of the year awards.

Record: 41-30-8

Week 25 Ranking: No. 18

After winning "Mr. Hockey" in Minnesota as a high school player, Nick Bjugstad scored 98 points in 109 games over three three seasons for the University of Minnesota.

Record: 41-31-8

Week 25 Ranking: No. 20

Ben Bishop led the Maine Black Bears to the 2006 and 2007 Frozen Four, losing in the semifinals both times. ESPN On Ice Highlighted by conversations with TSN's Jason Brough and "The Keeper of the Cup" Howie Borrow, Greg Wyshynski and Emily Kaplan debate the draft lottery situation as well as barrel down the last days of the playoff race, including injuries of note and more. Listen »

Record: 35-34-11

Week 25 Ranking: No. 26

Jaccob Slavin was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference rookie of the year while playing for the Colorado College Tigers.

Record: 36-34-10

Week 25 Ranking: No. 22

Johnny Gaudreau played three seasons for Boston College, winning the Hobey Baker in 2014 after leading the NCAA in goals, assists and points.

Record: 33-37-10

Week 25 Ranking: No. 20

Anders Lee played three seasons for Notre Dame, scoring 61 goals in 125 games. He was a Central Collegiate Hockey Association first-team all-star in 2013.

Record: 33-37-10

Week 25 Ranking: No. 23

Patrick Sharp played two years for Vermont, making the Eastern College Athletic Conference all-rookie team in 2001.

Record: 30-38-12

Week 25 Ranking: No. 24

Danny DeKeyser played three seasons for Western Michigan, winning a conference title in 2012.

Record: 34-37-9

Week 25 Ranking: No. 19

Chris Kreider was a three-time Hockey East champion with Boston College, scoring 49 goals in 114 games.

Record: 34-40-6

Week 25 Ranking: No. 27

Cam Talbot is a product of the University of Alabama-Huntsville, and is one of only two players to reach the NHL from that program. (The other is former Flyers forward Jared Ross.)

Record: 27-39-11

Week 25 Ranking: No. 25

Clayton Keller played one season with Boston University, scoring 21 goals in 31 games, and that was good enough to earn Hockey East rookie of the year honors in 2017.

Record: 30-40-10

Week 25 Ranking: No. 28

Brock Boeser spent two season at North Dakota, scoring 43 goals in 74 games and making the 2016 NCAA All-Tournament team.

Record: 28-39-13

Week 25 Ranking: No. 29

Max Pacioretty scored 15 goals in 37 games during his only season with Michigan in 2007-08, winning conference rookie of the year.

Record: 28-41-11

Week 25 Ranking: No. 31

Ryan Dzingel played three years for Ohio State, scoring 108 points in 110 games and leading the Big Ten in scoring in 2014.

Record: 25-43-12

Week 25 Ranking: No. 30

Jack Eichel played one season with Boston University. He scored 71 points in 40 games and skated away with the Hobey Baker and the rookie of the year award after leading the NCAA in points.