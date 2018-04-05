How each Frozen Four team could win it all

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The NCAA picked the perfect place to end the 2017-18 season.

By Wednesday morning, a spring weather system had dropped nearly eight inches of snow in 24 hours here, site of this week's Frozen Four.

The slushy and icy scene sets the mood for the sport's final chapter in a place that adores hockey. The Minnesota Wild, who play at the same Xcel Energy Center that will host this week's games, are the hottest ticket in town.

A state with just one Division I basketball squad and football team, both at the University of Minnesota, boasts five Division I hockey programs.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, the first African-American to hold his position, spends a chunk of his free time playing hockey on rinks around the city.

At the Frozen Four, Minnesota-Duluth, Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame will all battle this weekend for the right to claim the 2018 crown in hockey's mecca.

But who will win and why?

Here's what you need to know about each team and the two Frozen Four matchups: Minnesota-Duluth vs. Ohio State and Notre Dame vs. Michigan

Minnesota-Duluth (23-16-3)

One word to describe the team: Gritty

The Bulldogs have been deadly with early leads but they've also been relentless in tough games. They were down 2-0 to Minnesota in the West Regional Final but won 3-2 on a Parker Mackay overtime goal.

Most important player: Scott Perunovich, all-National Collegiate Hockey Conference first-teamer. The defenseman is the catalyst for a rebooted UMD squad that has thrived on youth.

Why they will win it all: After reaching last year's national title game, the Bulldogs had to fight to squeeze into this year's NCAA tournament. Coach Scott Sandelin, who led the program to a national title in 2011, has taken 10 freshmen and other new faces back to the Frozen Four after last year's loss to Denver in the national championship. His experience -- he leads all active coaches with a 71.6 win percentage in the NCAA tournament, per collegehockeynews.com -- was key as he hit reset and steered this young group back to the Frozen Four. Under Sandelin this season, UMD's power play (23.9 percent) leads the Frozen Four field.

"Last year, we had a pretty great senior group, a lot of core guys that have been around the block," senior captain Karson Kuhlman said during Wednesday's pregame media availability. "Couldn't be prouder of our freshman class, just watching them grow throughout the year."

Ohio State (26-9-5)

One word to describe the team: Balanced

The Buckeyes have returned to the Frozen Four for the first time since 1998 and just the second time overall with a squad that's dictated the action on offense and defense.

Most important player: Sean Romeo, second team all-Big Ten. The veteran goalie's save percentage (92.7) is No. 2 in the Frozen Four.

Why they will win? Versatility. In two previous NCAA tournament wins over Princeton and defending champ Denver, the Buckeyes surrendered just three goals combined and scored nine. Tanner Laczynski, Mason Jobst and Matthew Weis are all ranked among the NCAA's top-50 scorers. The Buckeyes also lead the Frozen Four with 130 goals, and they're first in the country in penalty kill percentage. And they have Romeo. They can win Ohio State's first hockey national title because they're good everywhere.

Notre Dame (27-9-2)

One word to describe the team: Dominant

For nearly three months in 2017-18, Notre Dame didn't lose.

Most important player: Cale Morris, most outstanding player in the Big Ten tournament. The goalie is the anchor of this ambitious program.

Why they will win? Cale Morris. From Oct. 27 through Jan. 19, Notre Dame didn't lose a game. Not one. The Fighting Irish stumbled into the postseason after that run, though they'vey found a rhythm in the postseason. During its 16-game win streak, Notre Dame played four ranked opponents and surrendered three or more goals only twice. That's why they can win the whole thing. Morris leads Division I men's hockey in save percentage (94.5). He also has four shutouts. The Frozen Four field is stacked. And Morris could be the difference this weekend. He's the most impactful and potent player in St. Paul right now and the key to a Notre Dame win over Michigan (2-2 record against the Wolverines this season).

Michigan (22-14-3)

One word to describe the team: Hot

The Wolverines are 10-2-1 since the end of January.

Most important player: Cooper Marody, all-Big Ten first-teamer. The junior forward helped this program find the next gear in the second half of the season.

Why they will win? Momentum. No team in the Frozen Four has played better down the stretch. Michigan's record since Feb. 1 includes a sweep of Notre Dame. Marody has four goals and two assists in Michigan's past three games. It's important to note the Wolverines' recent history because they're ranked last in the Frozen Four in both power play and penalty kill percentage. Yet, their current run features two wins over the Fighting Irish squad many have picked to win the national title. Right now, they're better than their overall numbers suggest. The Wolverines outscored Northeastern and Boston University, 9-5, to reach the Frozen Four. Can Michigan win it all? The team that shifted into championship mode in early February certainly can.