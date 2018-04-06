The last Vancouver Canucks home game Thursday night was special because it featured the last time the Sedin twins would skate in front of a home crowd. But it was also special for another reason -- a fan would go home with $397,275 and not have to pay taxes on it.

Due to a previously unclaimed prize, the pot for the fan's half of the pot started at roughly $157,000, with the other $157,000 going to charity.

But with a full crowd to see Henrik and Daniel Sedin, fans purchased plenty of tickets to drive the total fan winnings to nearly $400,000, which is not taxed per Canadian law. The fan who won was not immediately known.

The winnings set a 50/50 record in North America. The previous record came last year at an Edmonton Eskimos CFL game, where a fan won $345,160.

The beneficiary of the other half of the pot will be Canucks for Kids, which promotes the health and wellness of children in the community and promotes grassroots hockey among other things.

The 37-year-old Sedin twins, who announced Monday they are retiring after playing 17 seasons with the Canucks, gave all fans in attendance the perfect way to say goodbye as the twins combined on an OT winner to earn the Canucks a 4-3 win over the Coyotes in their final game at home.