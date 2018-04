Our NHL writers, analysts and editors weigh in with their predictions for the first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs -- plus their picks to win the Cup.

EASTERN CONFERENCE WAS-CBJ PIT-PHI TB-NJD BOS-TOR Arledge

Blue Jackets in 7

Penguins in 6

Lightning in 5

Maple Leafs in 7

Buccigross

Blue Jackets in 7

Penguins in 7

Lightning in 6

Bruins in 7 Crawford

Capitals in 6

Penguins in 6

Lightning in 7

Maple Leafs in 7 Kaplan

Capitals in 7

Penguins in 6

Lightning in 6

Bruins in 7 Kavanagh

Capitals in 6

Penguins in 7

Lightning in 6

Bruins in 5



Levy

Blue Jackets in 7

Penguins in 5

Lightning in 6

Bruins in 6

Masi

Blue Jackets in6

Penguins in 6

Lightning in 5

Maple Leafs in 7

Melrose

Blue Jackets in 6

Penguins in 6

Lightning in 5

Bruins in 7 Peters

Capitals in 6

Penguins in 7

Lightning in 5

Maple Leafs in 7 Wyshynski

Blue Jackets in 7

Penguins in 6

Lightning in 6

Maple Leafs in 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE NSH-COL WPG-MIN VGK-TB ANA-SJS Arledge

Predators in 4

Jets in 6

Kings in 7

Ducks in 7

Buccigross

Predators in 6

Jets in 6

Golden Knights in 7

Ducks in 7 Crawford

Predators in 5

Jets in 5

Golden Knights in 7

Ducks in 7 Kaplan

Predators in 5

Jets in 6

Kings in 6

Sharks in 7 Kavanagh

Predators in 5

Jets in 4

Golden Knights in 6

Sharks in 7



Levy

Predators in 5

Jets in 5

Golden Knights in 7

Sharks in 7

Masi

Predators in 5

Jets in 7

Golden Knights in 7

Sharks in 7

Melrose

Predators in 5

Jets in 6

Kings in 7

Ducks in 7

Peters

Predators in 4

Jets in 5

Kings in 6

Ducks in 7 Wyshynski

Predators in 4

Jets in 5

Golden Knights in 7

Sharks in 7